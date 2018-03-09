David Chase revives The Sopranos with prequel

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Filmmaker David Chase is reportedly making a prequel to his iconic creation The Sopranos.

New Line has purchased the screenplay The Many Saints of Newark, the working title for a feature prequel of The Sopranos that is set in the era of the Newark riots in the 60s, Deadline reported.

That was a time when the African-Americans and the Italians of Newark were involved in lethal gang violence.

Chase will serve as producer as well as co-writer, and he will be involved in selecting a director.

Some of the beloved characters from the series will appear in the film.

The Sopranos is an American crime drama television series created by David Chase. The story revolves around the fictional character, New Jersey-based Italian American mobster, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini).

The Sopranos is widely regarded as one of the greatest television series of all time. The series also won a multitude of awards, including Peabody Awards for its first two seasons, 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

