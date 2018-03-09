Women World Leaders summit to be held in Vilnius

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite, who serves as Chair of the Council of Women World Leaders, has offered to hold a summit of the world’s women leaders in Vilnius June 6-8.

“The forum will be sponsored by the President of Lithuania. Women political leaders from all over the world will participate in the event which will take place in the parliament,” the Lithuanian presidential office said.

The Council of Women World Leaders is a network of 69 current and former women prime ministers and presidents established in 1996 by Vigdís Finnbogadóttir, President of Iceland (1980-1996) and first woman in the world to be democratically elected president, Mary Robinson, President of Ireland (1990-1997), and Laura Liswood, Secretary General. It is the only organization in the world dedicated to women heads of state and government. Through its networks, partnerships, and programs, the Council promotes good governance and gender equality, and enhances the experience of democracy globally by increasing the number, effectiveness, and visibility of women who lead their countries. The Council’s goal is to use the symbolic importance of women leaders and the substantive experience of its members to support women’s full participation and representation in the political process at the highest levels, and future women leaders.

