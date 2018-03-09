Road condition update: All clear countrywide

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. All roads and highways in Armenia are passable as of 16:00, the ministry of emergency situations said.

Showers are forecast in most parts of the country March 9, overnight March 10 and on March 12 in northern regions. Rainy weather is expected in the provinces of Lori, Tavush, Syunik on March 13 and 14.

Clear weather is expected March 11 and overnight March 12.

Snow if forecast in the cities of Spitak and Aparan.

Georgian authorities said the Stepantsminda-Lars road has been closed for all types of vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

