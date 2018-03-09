UN aid convoy re-enters Eastern Ghouta

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. A UN aid convoy has managed to enter the rebel-held area of Eastern Ghouta in Syria which has been under intense bombardment, BBC reported.

It follows a pause in Syrian government air strikes overnight, with the situation in the besieged enclave on Friday described as "calm".

A previous delivery of aid to the region was cut short amid shelling.

"Today, they will deliver the remaining aid that wasn't delivered during the previous convoy of 5 March," a spokeswoman for the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC), Ingy Sedky, said.

"We also have some positive indications that a bigger convoy with additional supplies including medical items might happen next week," Ms Sedky added.

Friday's delivery is the third attempt this week to get humanitarian aid to civilians trapped by the fighting in the region on the edge of the Syrian capital, Damascus

