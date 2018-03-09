US, Israel hold joint military drills

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Thousands of American troops are carrying out joint military exercises in Israel in a large scale missile attack simulation.

The Juniper Cobra 2018 exercises involve around 5000 troops in total and main missile defense systems.

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, the head of the US Third Air Force command and the head of the American delegation to Juniper Cobra, said the armies “will be ready for whatever threat, whenever it may happen.”

