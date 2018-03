Georgian defense minister arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Georgian defense minister Levan Izoria is set to arrive in Azerbaijan on March 9 on an official visit, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

“The delegation led by Georgia’s defense minister Mr. Levan Izoria will arrive in Azerbaijan on an official visit March 9”, the defense ministry of Azerbaijan said.

The Georgian delegation is expected to have meetings in the Azeri defense ministry, as well as other state structures. The visit will last until March 10.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan