UEFA includes Armenia’s Mkhitaryan in Europa League Player Of The Week voting


YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal, is included along with three other football players for the Player Of The Week voting of Europa League.

UEFA has included 4 players in the voting – Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Arsenal, Valon Berisha from Salzburg, Marcelo from Lyon and Viktor Tsygankov from Dynamo Kiev.

The voting will end March 10.

Click here to vote.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




