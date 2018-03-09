Zabel Essayan alley inaugurated in Paris, France

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. An alley in Paris has been renamed after Zabel Essayan, the renowned Armenian writer and human rights activist.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mayor of the French capital Anne Hidalgo and Armenia’s Ambassador to France H.E. Vigen Chitechian and was held on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The alley is located at the intersection of Republican Avenue and Tlimsen and Spinosa Street.

The alley runs through Le boulevard de Ménilmontant.

The Mayor of Paris had announced the intention to open an alley named after Zabel Essayan back in 2017 during Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to France.

The plaque says – Zabel Essayan: 1878-1943 – Armenian woman writer, human rights activist.

The inauguration was also attended by deputy mayor for international relations and Francophonie affairs Patrick Klugman and local officials.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan