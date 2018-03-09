UAE, Armenia discuss enhancement of investment co-op
YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council held a meeting with Armen Gevorgyan, Chief of Staff of the Armenian President’s Office, Emirates News Agency reported.
During the meeting Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Mr. Gevorgyan and discussed with him bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in economic and investment fields.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
