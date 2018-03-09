Stepantsminda-Lars road shut down

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. All roads and highways are passable as of 12:00, the Armenian ministry of emergency situations said.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for March 9 and overnight March 10 in most areas of the country.

Clear weather is expected March 10-13.

Georgian authorities said the Stepantsminda-Lars road has been shut down for all types of vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

