Council of Europe Sec.Gen. Thorbjørn Jagland congratulates President-elect Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland has congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being elected to serve as next president of Armenia.

“Dear Mr. President-elect,

Your election marks the end of the large-scale constitutional reforms which the authorities have implemented with close cooperation and consultation with the Council of Europe.

At this historic period of time for the state, namely the period of transitioning to a parliamentary republic, I would like to reassure you, the institutions of your country in the continuous support of the Council of Europe.

I wish you all the best in the realization of your new functions,” the Secretary General said, according to Mr. Sarkissian’s office.

British MP Stephen Pound, chairman of the parliamentary friendship group with Armenia, Baroness Caroline Cox and Global Leadership Foundation president Frederik Willem de Klerk have also congratulated the Armenian President-elect.

