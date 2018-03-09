Washington Francophonie Festival inauguration held in Armenian Embassy, US

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The inauguration of the Francophonie Festival of Washington was held March 5 in the Armenian Embassy, US.

Ambassadors and diplomats from member countries of the International Organization of La Francophonie and State Department officials were in attendance, the foreign ministry said.

Representatives of the Alliance Francaise center of Washington D.C., the Smithsonian Institution and other cultural centers also participated in the event.

Armenia’s Ambassador H.E. Grigor Hovhannisyan delivered remarks at the event, presenting the priorities of Armenia’s chairmanship at the organization and the preparation for the upcoming summit in Yerevan.

Levon Michaelyan's jazz trio and Haitian musician David Balthazar performed at the opening ceremony.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan