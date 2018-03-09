Armenian Ambassador highlights China’s anti-poverty program

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to China H.E. Sergey Manasaryan has said that the country’s 2018 governmental actions for tackling poverty are impressive, China Daily reports.

"The report mentioned big figures that have been done and are going to be done. About 10 more million people will be lifted out of poverty this year. It's very impressive”, the Armenian Ambassador said, commenting on China’s Government Work Report 2018.

“For development in agricultural and scientific and education sphere, more investments will be made for a wider range of young people in China. Various ways are underway to realize the Chinese dream, and we wish the Chinese people will fulfill all the goals mentioned."

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan