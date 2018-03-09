“Very pleased” – Mkhitaryan on first goal for Arsenal

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. After scoring his first goal for Arsenal in a clash with FC Milan, Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened up to media on how it felt.

“We played very well in the first half. I think we were not very focused in the second half and that’s why we couldn’t find our best game but the most important thing is that we have a two-goal lead and a very good result and performance. It was very important that we didn’t concede a goal and we scored two in an away game. Now we have to be ready for the next game against Watford and then again, against Milan. Now we know that it won’t be easy in the second leg but we are going to give everything to go through,” he said, speaking about the performance.

“It’s always special to place in a stadium like the San Siro, but it doesn’t matter if we play away. The atmosphere was great and I think every player likes to play in this kind of stadium and atmosphere. We didn’t pay attention to that, but we were thankful that our fans had travelled from London and all over the world to support us.”

Speaking about his first goal for the Gunners, Henrikh Mkhitaryan said:

“Of course I am very pleased, it was my first goal for Arsenal and I am very happy. But I have to keep doing the same now.”



Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal has been named Man Of The Match in the Gunners’ clash with Milan, according to UEFA.

Arsenal gained a victory over AC Milan to move towards the quarterfinals of the Europa League and end a run of four consecutive defeats.

Expectations varied from Arsenal at San Siro but instead the Gunners outclassed a poor Milan side as Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey struck in the first half to seal a comfortable 2-0 win in the first leg of this last-16 tie.

The two away goals now make the Gunners firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals after next Thursday's second leg at Emirates Stadium.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan