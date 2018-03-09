Ex US President Obama, Netflix negotiate series of shows

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Former US President Barack Obama is in advanced negotiations with Netflix to produce a series of high-profile shows, The New York Times reported citing people familiar with the discussions.

Under terms of a proposed deal, which is not yet final, Netflix would pay Mr. Obama and his wife, Michelle, for exclusive content.

The number of episodes and the formats for the shows have not been decided.

Mr. Obama does not intend to use his Netflix shows to directly respond to President Trump or conservative critics, according to sources. They said the Obamas had talked about producing shows that highlight inspirational stories.

