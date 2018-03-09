Armenian parliamentary delegation, US State Department official discuss co-op in Washington

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia-USA parliamentary friendship group had a meeting on March 8 with Elisabeth I. Millard, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the US Department of State.

At the meeting, head of the Armenian parliamentary delegation, Vice Speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan thanked for the reception and stressed the need to boost partnership and friendly ties with the United States.

The ongoing anti-corruption reforms in Armenia were also discussed, as well as the actions for ensuring independent judiciary power and other issues.

The prospects of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was touched upon, and the important role of the US as a Minsk Group Co-Chair was underscored in terms of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Other issues concerning Armenia’s foreign policy agenda and regional security were also discussed at the meeting.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan