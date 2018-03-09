Mkhitaryan named Man Of The Match in Arsenal-Milan clash

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal has been named Man Of The Match in the Gunners’ clash with Milan, according to UEFA.

Arsenal gained a victory over AC Milan to move towards the quarterfinals of the Europa League and end a run of four consecutive defeats.

Expectations varied from Arsenal at San Siro but instead the Gunners outclassed a poor Milan side as Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey struck in the first half to seal a comfortable 2-0 win in the first leg of this last-16 tie.

The two away goals now make the Gunners firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals after next Thursday's second leg at Emirates Stadium.

"Overall it is important to win, but it is not qualification. We have to finish the job at home. I am happy with the spirit and response we gave," said Wenger as quoted by BBC.

"We were not in a position to take risks, but we could not be too cautious as you lose fluidity. We defended with resilience until the end."

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan