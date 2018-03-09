Trump notes “great progress” in North Korea developments

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump says the beginning of talks with North Korea over denuclearization is a “great progress”.

“Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned,” Trump said on Twitter.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The talks would be the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader and will take place by May, according to South Korea's national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, who delivered the invitation to Trump after the recent visit by his delegation to the North Korean capital earlier this week.

The White House said President Trump had agreed to the encounter. "He will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined," said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan