Georgia, EU agree on new cooperation format

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The cooperation between Georgia and the European Union is entering a new format with President of the Caucasian country Giorgi Margvelashvili and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker having reached a deal in Brussels.

“Giorgi Margvelashvili and Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to create a new high level format of cooperation,” the Georgian presidential office said.

The new cooperation implies shifting to a highest format of individual branch partnership, the office said.

