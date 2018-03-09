Georgia, EU agree on new cooperation format
YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The cooperation between Georgia and the European Union is entering a new format with President of the Caucasian country Giorgi Margvelashvili and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker having reached a deal in Brussels.
“Giorgi Margvelashvili and Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to create a new high level format of cooperation,” the Georgian presidential office said.
The new cooperation implies shifting to a highest format of individual branch partnership, the office said.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
