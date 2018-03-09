US imposes steep tariffs on imported steel, aluminum

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump officially announced steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, The Hill reports.

Trump signed an order enacting tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum during an event at the White House.

"Today, I am defending America’s national security by placing tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum," Trump said in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, flanked by steel and aluminum workers.

Trump said the domestic steel and aluminum industry has been “ravaged by aggressive foreign trade practices.”

The president temporarily exempted Canada and Mexico from the tariffs, arguing his administration would continue talks NAFTA partners. The tariffs will take effect in 15 days, giving trading partners such as the European Union and South Korea little time to argue for exemptions. The White House said each country can apply for reconsideration of exemptions.

“The countries that treat us the worst on trade and on military are our ‘allies,’ as they like to call them,” the US President said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan