Trump accepts offer to meet Kim Jong Un

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House announced, CNN reported.

The talks would be the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader and will take place by May, according to South Korea's national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, who delivered the invitation to Trump after the recent visit by his delegation to the North Korean capital earlier this week.

The White House said President Trump had agreed to the encounter. "He will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined," said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan