LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-03-18
LONDON, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 March:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.31% to $2104.00, copper price down by 0.81% to $6860.00, lead price down by 2.23% to $2370.00, nickel price down by 0.89% to $13300.00, tin price up by 0.98% to $21550.00, zinc price down by 1.41% to $3240.50, molybdenum price up by 2.70% to $19000.00, cobalt price up by 1.20% to $84500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
