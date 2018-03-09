Road condition update: Snowfalls reported in north-western regions

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Snowfalls have been reported in Shirak Province in north-west of the country as of 10:00.

As part of daily road condition updates for drivers and travelers, the ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies reported snowfalls along the roads of the village of Ashotsk and the towns of Artik and Maralik of the province.

All roads and highways of national and inter-state significance are open, the ministry said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan