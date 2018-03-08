Member of Georgian parliament Ruslan Poghosyan makes announcement over 30th anniversary of Sumgayit tragedy

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian MP representing “Georgian Dream” party Ruslan Poghosyan made an announcement at the parliament condemning the Sumgayit massacres of peaceful Armenians 30 years ago.

ARMENPRESS reports Poghosyan saying, “The collapse of the Soviet Union brought with it a number of tragic events. Bloody ethnic conflicts took place, many people fell victim. This year we mark the 30th anniversary of Sumgayit tragic events. This was the first massive bloodshed against peaceful population during the collapse of the Soviet Union. The tragedy in Sumgayit became the reason of strained relations between the Armenian and Azerbaijani people, which unfortunately even today are far from being called peaceful. I wish to remember those peaceful people with sorrow that died under the ruins of the USSR and I wish Sumgayit bloodshed not to be repeated anywhere else”.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan