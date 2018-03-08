Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 March

Armen Sarkissian congratulates women on International Women’s Day


YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. Newly elected President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian congratulated the Armenian women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, wishing them health, success, high mood, optimism, firm and prosperous families, ARMENPRESS was informed from Armen Sarkissian/s Office.

Underlining the exceptional role of women both in families and society, he wished that women have more active participation in all the spheres of public life.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration