Armen Sarkissian congratulates women on International Women’s Day
YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. Newly elected President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian congratulated the Armenian women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, wishing them health, success, high mood, optimism, firm and prosperous families, ARMENPRESS was informed from Armen Sarkissian/s Office.
Underlining the exceptional role of women both in families and society, he wished that women have more active participation in all the spheres of public life.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
