Women have great contribution to Armenia’s development – PM’s message on Women’s Day

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia has addressed a congratulatory message on the International Women’s Day. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the message particularly runs as follows,

“Dear women,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of Women’s International Day. This beautiful spring holiday is another opportunity to express our respect end endless love towards you.

I wish you to always be joyful and happy and that you make the world surrounding you more beautiful and tolerant by your love and beauty, being in harmony with yourselves and that your families are always full of atmosphere of warmth and love.

Dear woman, you have a great contribution and mission in the development of our country. I want to assure that we will be consistent so as you have the opportunity to make achievements in Armenia, feeling maximally safe and appreciated in your country. I wish you high mood on this beautiful day. Be happy and enjoy your holiday”.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan