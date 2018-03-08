Speaker Babloyan addresses congratulatory message on International Women’s Day

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan has addressed a message on the International Women’s Day. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the message particularly runs as follows,

“Dear women,

I congratulate you on the women’s day. This holiday is another opportunity to express gratitude to you, to once again underline the role of loving mother and wife, daughter and sister, and just a bright person. You have proved that you are capable to succeed in state and political affairs, healthcare, science and education, business and culture, and at the same time ensuring warm atmosphere in the family, bringing up children with devotion.

Encouraging, spreading warmth and love around, you help and sometimes force the world and people to be kinder and wiser, more tolerant and merciful. I once again congratulate you on women’s day, I wish you health, happiness, welfare and optimism”.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan