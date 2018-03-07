Paris Mayor to open alley named after Zabel Yesayan on the occasion of International Women’s Day

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will open an alley named after Zabel Yesayan on March 8, the International Women’s Day. ARMENPRESS reports Hidalgo had announced about her intention to open Zabel Yesayan’s alley last year during the visit of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to France.

Patrick Klugman, Deputy Mayor of Paris in Charge of International Relations and Francophonie, Ambassador of Armenia to France Vigen Chitechyan and other will be present at the opening ceremony.

Zabel Yesayan was a novelist, translator, and professor of literature who lived from 1878 – 1943.

