President Sargsyan awards a group of women on the occasion of International Women's Day 

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Ahead of the International Women's Day President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and Mrs. Rita Sargsyan hosted a group of women on March 7 who were distinguished for their productive work and contribution to various spheres.

The President of the Republic congratulated the women present at the meeting, as well as all the women of Armenia on the coming holiday. The President also awarded the women.

“I heartily congratulate you on being awarded with high prizes and of course, on the occasion of tomorrow’s holiday, which will an entire month, and a year, until next March 8.

The role of women can be an indicative of any society’s modernity. If in a given society women have no serious role, this society can never be called modern”, Serzh Sargsyan said, adding that the women have a great role in the Armenian society. President Sargsyan expressed conviction that year by year women’s participation in the elections in Armenia will increase. “But there is a key factor here. Women must themselves want that. In many cases they do not want to engage in the social-political life of the country”, the President said, urging women to engage in state-building more actively.

Following the awarding ceremony President Sargsyan had a conversation with the participants around a tea table.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan