France condemns any statement harmful for peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. France condemns any statement harmful for peaceful and negotiated settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte told the reportrers, commenting on the recent statement of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev “to bring back Yerevan”.

He urged to refer to the official statement of the French Foreign Ministry when asking that question.

“That question has been asked in the past. I want to note that the French Foreign Ministry has commented on the statement you refer to. I mean France, and more broadly, the Minsk Group Co-chairs have responded to the statement of Azerbaijan”, he said.

