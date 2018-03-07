Armenian Parliament Speaker receives Lyon Mayor’s delegation

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan on March 7 received the delegation led by Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the delegation’s visit to Armenia, the Parliament Speaker touched upon the Armenian-French inter-state relations and the high level of political dialogue between the two friendly countries.

Speaker Babloyan congratulated Georges Képénékian on being elected Mayor of Lyon and wished him success for the benefit of the people of Lyon and the Armenian-French friendship.

Ara Babloyan attached importance to the upcoming Francophonie summit which will be held in Yerevan in October considering it an additional platform for further deepening the Armenian-French relations.

The Speaker also talked about the activity of the friendship groups operating in the Armenian and French parliaments and expressed confidence that the good traditions formed for decades will continue.

As for the Lyon delegation’s visit to Armenia, the Speaker said the thorough program of the delegation shows that the Armenian-French decentralized cooperation is on a high level. He expressed hope that this visit will contribute to implementing new projects in numerous fields of cooperation.

Ara Babloyan highly appreciated the Lyon Mayor’s human and professional high qualities as a doctor, a leader on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and fight for the rights of the Armenian people.

Georges Képénékian thanked for the warm reception and introduced the delegation members. He said the selection of the delegation members was not an accidental: the program directions to be implemented between Lyon and Yerevan are being specified. The Mayor of Lyon said a new page opens in the history of the friendship and cooperation of the two cities.

Coming to the upcoming Francophonie summit in Yerevan, Georges Képénékian said it’s a unique opportunity for Armenia and must cover numerous fields of cooperation by enabling the French businessmen to be worthily represented in Armenia. The Lyon Mayor said the Francophonie is a value system, as well as a cooperation without boundaries.

At the end of the meeting the officials exchanged views on the upcoming programs in education, culture, tourism, economy and other spheres.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



