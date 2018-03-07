Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

Armenia’s Aronian to participate in Stavanger Tournament


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian will participate in the Stavanger tournament on Norway.

Aronian will face Magnus Carlsen, Shakhriyar Mammadyarov, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana, Vishwanatan Anand, Sergey Karjakin.

The tournament is due May 27 – June 8.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




