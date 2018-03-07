Armenia’s Aronian to participate in Stavanger Tournament

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian will participate in the Stavanger tournament on Norway.

Aronian will face Magnus Carlsen, Shakhriyar Mammadyarov, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana, Vishwanatan Anand, Sergey Karjakin.

The tournament is due May 27 – June 8.

