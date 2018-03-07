Greek President congratulates Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian continues receiving congratulatory letters from leaders of different countries, his Office told Armenpress.

President of China, Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping, President of Greece Prokopios Pavlopoulos and Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger sent congratulatory letters to Armen Sarkissian.

The President-elect also receives congratulations from the representatives of international organizations, state, public structures, clergymen and individuals.

