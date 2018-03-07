‘We’ve had fears from the beginning’ – healthcare ministry says as prescription-only law put on halt

YEREVAN, MACH 7, ARMENPRESS. After the government temporarily ceased sale restrictions of certain medications, deputy healthcare minister Sergey Khachatryan said the ministry has had concerns about the new prescription-only procedure since the very beginning.

According to him the ministry had fears regarding patient flows and certain problems. “These fears were confirmed during the process. That’s why a bill was designed to partially suspend the decision”, he said.

The deputy healthcare minister says despite the large scale work, it was only upon launching the new motion when certain problems emerged, regarding patient visits and the prescriptions.

They are currently monitoring the situation and registering possible problems which obstruct the process, according to him.

Presently only antiviral medications, including antibiotics, are sold only with prescriptions. Intravenous medicine will be sold under prescriptions only starting July 1.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan