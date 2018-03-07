Yerevan Municipality’s tourism department carried out large-scale works for tourism development in 2017

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. 1 million 494 thousand 777 tourists visited Yerevan during 2017 which is more by 18.7% than the figure of 2016.

Gevorg Orbelyan – head of the tourism department of the Yerevan Municipality, told reporters in Armenpress that the tourism department has carried out large-scale works for tourism development in 2017. “Yerevan is included in the list of the world’s safest countries, and the people of Yerevan are distinguished by their hospitality”, he said.

He added that the number of hotels increased in the capital in 2017. Articles about Yerevan were published in different international magazines. Recently the premiere of “I go to Yerevan” film implemented jointly with the Georgian side was held.

“We are trying to position Yerevan as an interesting entertainment and historical-cultural place. One of our major goals is to develop the event tourism in the capital”, he said.

