President of Artsakh holds meeting with Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on March 7 received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to the current situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact were discussed.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan