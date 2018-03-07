Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

President of Artsakh holds meeting with Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on March 7 received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to the current situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact were discussed.

