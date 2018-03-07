Renovated kindergarten in Yerevan’s Nor Nork district opens its doors for kids thanks to efforts of First Lady Rita Sargsyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. After the completion of renovation works the N114 kindergarten in Yerevan’s Nor Nork district is opening its doors for kids with a renovated yard, new equipment and design, and even a new name, reports Armenpress.

The kindergarten will be called Tsiatsan (Rainbow) in line with its look and colorful solutions.

Starting from flowers in the yard to every part of the interior is a result of imagination and hard work of First Lady of Armenia Rita Sargsyan.

One of the kids of the kindergarten, Hrant, toured the building with First Lady Rita Sargsyan and Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan and told about the new opportunities of the new kindergarten.

60 out of 350 kids attending the kindergarten are children with general development disabilities. The new kindergarten now provides them with perfect conditions to feel like in their own home.

In addition to the doctor’s room, renovated kitchen, gym, the kindergarten also has a room for logopedist and psychologist equipped with necessary items.

“I am just afraid that kids will not want to go home from here. Everything has been done for the children to grow up in a warm and beautiful atmosphere, and I am convinced that there cannot be an evil person here”, the First Lady said.

Coming to the group rooms, the First Lady here as well gave unique and interesting solutions.

The first room is called four seasons. The room is decorated with decorative trees depicting four seasons of the year, as well as with different toys. The second one is the animal room with a lot of toy animals.

The third room was decorated with the photos of the kids of that particular room. The next room, which is the most favorite room of the First Lady, is called a sailors room.

“I like children very much and for me it’s quite easy to work with them. What you do with love, you easily succeed”, Rita Sargsyan said.

Head of Nor Nork administrative district Armen Ulikhanyan expressed satisfaction over the renovation of the kindergarten and considered it as the best kindergarten of Yerevan.

