Croatian car manufacturer introduces nearly 2000 horsepower electric car beast


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Croatian car manufacturer Rimac Automobili has presented the all-electric Rimac C Two. The presentation was made in Geneva and has already made headlines.

The car is rated at 1,914 horsepower.

 The front two wheels each use a single-speed gearbox, while the back wheels use a more complicated two-speed gearbox to assist with acceleration.

The manufacturer claims the car’s nearly 2,000 HP and 1,696 lb-ft of torque will launch it from 0 to 60 mph in 1.85 seconds.

The electric car’s range is 403 miles, far more than the usual range of most e-cars.

Rimac says it has advanced autonomous capability.

