Yerevan City Hall to renovate all kindergartens citywide


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. All kindergartens in Yerevan will be renovated under the city’s development program, Anna Stepanyan, head of the public education department of the City Hall told a press conference.

She said that Mayor Taron Margaryan is focusing on all educational institutions.

She said that a number of kindergartens will be renovated this year, whereas all remaining kindergartens will be renovated in course of the 5-year project.

 

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




