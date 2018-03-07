OSCE American Co-Chair rules out military solution for NK conflict

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Although the status-quo in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is not sustainable long term, the issue cannot have a military solution, OSCE Minsk Group USA Co-Chair Andrew Schofer said in an interview to the Azerbaijani Trend news agency.

He emphasized that the US supports the negotiated settlement process and continues active cooperation with Armenia and Azerbaijan over this matter in the role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair.

“The United States’ longstanding policy, shared by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, is that a just settlement must be based on international law, which includes the Helsinki Final Act and the core principles of the non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity, and equal rights and self-determination. We also agree that the current status quo in the region is not sustainable over the long term, and that there is no acceptable military solution to the conflict,” he said, according to Trend.

Schofer stressed that the Co-Chairs are ready to work with the parties in any format which will lead to a long term settlement.

“We continue to encourage the presidents and foreign ministers to meet at the earliest opportunity to continue discussions on key issues, including the importance of respecting the ceasefire and taking steps towards fully implementing decisions taken in Geneva in 2017, as well as in Vienna and St. Petersburg in 2016," he added, as quoted by Trend.

Speaking about a question regarding the expansion of the office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the US Co-Chair underscored that it will be an important step, which will prove the commitment of the parties in calming tensions along the line of contact.

Schofer attached importance to the existence of sincere efforts from the sides.

He didn’t provide any information about an upcoming regional visit mentioning that the schedule over this matter is not specified yet and is related with the electoral processes in the region.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan