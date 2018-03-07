FM Nalbandian holds meeting with Lyon Mayor

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on March 7 received the delegation led by Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian, the ministry told Armenpress.

FM Nalbandian welcomed the Lyon Mayor’s delegation’s visit to Yerevan and highly appreciated Georges Képénékian’s personal contribution to strengthening the Armenia-France unique ties.

In his turn the Lyon Mayor thanked for the warm reception and said Lyon is ready to open a new page between Yerevan and Lyon in economic, educational and cultural spheres, as well as in the fields of new technologies.

Mayor Képénékian presented the results of his Yerevan visit to the FM, in particular, talking about the new partnership agreement signed between Lyon and Yerevan, the meetings at the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, the French University in Armenia, as well as the agreements reached as a result of the cooperation.

The Lyon Mayor informed that his delegation includes representatives of business circles, educational institutions, libraries, museums, tourism who had meetings and productive discussions with their partners.

The officials also touched upon the Armenian-French decentralized cooperation attaching importance to the progressive development of mutual cooperation within such format.

Minister Nalbandian and Mayor Képénékian stated that the Armenian-French relations continue deepening and strengthening at all directions the vivid evidence of which are the bilateral mutual visits, the active inter-parliamentary cooperation, promotion of French investments in Armenia and expansion of legal framework.

The two officials highlighted the valuable role of the French-Armenian community in strengthening the friendship between the two countries and deepening the bilateral ties.

FM Nalbandian and the Lyon Mayor also exchanged views on the preparation works of the La Francophonie summit which will be held in Yerevan in October 2018. The participation of the Lyon representatives to the Economic Forum and other events within the frames of the summit were discussed in-detail during the meeting.

