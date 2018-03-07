Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

Erdogan, Putin discuss Syria in phone talk


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Anadolu reported.

The presidents discussed the latest developments in Syria, namely in East Ghouta.

Erdogan also informed Putin on the Turkish military’s actions in Afrin.

Both parties stressed the importance of working together for the settlement of the Syrian crisis.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




