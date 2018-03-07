US Air Force’s AWC delegation visits National Defense Research University of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. On 7 March, the US Air War College delegation visited the National Defense Research University of the Armenian defense ministry.

The visit was targeted at obtaining a more clear view of the security environment and challenges in the South Caucasus, as well as of the defense cooperation with the US.

Lieutenant General Hayk Kotanjian, Doctor of Political Science, Founding Head, NDRU, presented the guests with the research (Institute for National Strategic Studies), and the educational (National Institute for Strategic Defense-Security Education) components of the NDRU. He noted that the educational component of the University carried out Post-Graduate and Executive Education programs, and plans to initiate also Master’s Degree courses. As Professor Kotanjian remarked, the educational process in the University evolves via the Western research universities and institutes’ model, with the account of the Russian think tanks’ experience, i.e., transferring the products of the academic-applied research activity of the research component as knowledge, to the auditorium.

During the meeting speeches were given by Benyamin Poghosyan, PHD in History, Head, INSS-Vice President for Research, NDRU, Davit Manasyan, PhD in History, Head, Center for Regional Strategic Analysis, INSS, as well as by Research Fellows of the Center – Vahram Petrosyan, PhD in History, and Azat Davtyan, PhD in Economics. The speakers exposed different aspects of the regional security dynamics. Arman Grigoryan, PhD in Technical Sciences (Engineering), Head, Center for National Security Policy and Information-Communication Technologies (CNSPICT), INSS, briefed on the research in the Cyber security and ICT sphere carried out at the CNSPICT - the Draft National Cyber security Strategy, and the project of adapting the CIO system for its further implementation in Armenia.

The guests were impressed by the visit, and expressed the hope that cooperation between the US Air War College and the Armenian NDRU, MOD, would further evolve.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan