South Korean president says too early to be optimistic on North Korea talks

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed hope for the start of U.S.-North Korea dialogue, insisting that the North's recent offer to freeze its nuclear and missile activities have created the right conditions for talks, Yonhap reports.

"Right now, there is nothing that has been settled. We only believe that at least the United States' conditions for selective talks, preliminary talks, have been met based on our consultations so far with the U.S.," the president said.

Moon's remarks came one day after his five special envoys returned after a two-day trip to Pyongyang, where they met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

During the meeting the North Korean leader had agreed to hold an inter-Korean summit in April.

"We have now come to a very critical juncture in our efforts to establish peace and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula," the president said.

"I believe it is still too early to be optimistic because we are only at the starting line," he added.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan