Lydian presents Amulsar project at PDAC

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The largest international mining conference, PDAC, is being held March 4-7 in Toronto, Canada.

More than 20,000 participants from 120 countries are participating in this event annually. The participants represent mining equipment manufacturers, service providers, governments, financial organizations, investors etc.

For the 10th time, Lydian International is presenting the Amulsar project at PDAC.

The Armenian governmental delegation led by Vardan Gevorgyan, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources, is taking part in the event for the 2nd time.

The deputy minister presented investment opportunities in the mining sector in Armenia, as well as reforms aimed at modernization and liberalization of the sphere.

Lydian Armenia executive director Hayk Aloyan presented the Amulsar project at PDAC. The Amulsar project is currently one of the largest mining projects in the world which is in the construction phase.

“This year we also had the chance to present the Amulsar project and Armenia at the largest global mining conference”, Aloyan said.

