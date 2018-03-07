0.5% decrease in prices registered in Armenia’s consumer market in February compared to January 2018

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. 0.5% decrease in prices was registered in Armenia’s consumer market in February compared to January 2018, according to the data of the National Statistical Service, Armenpress reports. The decline was mainly linked with the 1.2% decrease in prices of food products and non-alcoholic drinks.

During this period the prices of food products (including non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, tobacco) decreased by 1.1%, that of non-food products by 0.1%, but in the services field 0.1% additional increase in tariffs was recorded.

In February 2018 compared to December 2017 the consumer price index comprised 102.4%, including the food products – 104.1%, non-food products – 101.6%, and services tariffs – 100.5%.

In February 2018 compared to February 2017 the consumer price index comprised 103.3%, including the food products – 104.0%, non-food products – 104.6%, and services tariffs – 101.6%.

The consumer prices in 8 cities of the Republic decreased by 1.2-0.3% in February compared to January 2018. The consumer prices in Yerevan decreased by 0.6%.

