Turkey detains ISIS suspects plotting to attack US consulate


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Turkish law enforcement agencies have detained 13 people in Adana as part of an anti-ISIS operation. The detained were allegedly plotting to attack the US consulate in the city, Diken reported.

All suspects have been taken to the local police station to testify.

Earlier on March 5 the US Embassy in Ankara ceased operations for two days amid intelligence reports on a possible ISIS threat. The Embassy also issued a travel warning to its citizens.

