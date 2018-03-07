Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

Road condition update: Dense fog on roads of Armavir, Aparan and Meghri


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on March 7, as of 09:30, dense fog is reported on the roads of Armavir, Aparan and Meghri regions.

All roads of republican significance are open in Armenia.

