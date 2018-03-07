Road condition update: Dense fog on roads of Armavir, Aparan and Meghri
YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on March 7, as of 09:30, dense fog is reported on the roads of Armavir, Aparan and Meghri regions.
All roads of republican significance are open in Armenia.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
