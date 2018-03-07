Trump hopes for “good results” from inter-Korean talks

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. US President Trump expressed cautious optimism Tuesday about the prospects of nuclear talks with North Korea, but said the U.S. would wait and see how things play out — and he did not rule out the military option, USA Today reports.

"There’s been a lot of news on that today, hopefully it’s positive," Trump said during a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. "Hopefully it will lead to a very positive result.”

And in a tweet earlier on Tuesday, the US President said progress was possible, but cautioned that the North Korean overtures "may be false hope." He also tweeted that "the World is watching and waiting!" and that "the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!"

“Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!” – he tweeted.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean delegates have agreed to work on de-escalating tension in the Korean peninsula during a historic visit to Pyongyang. The parties also discussed the possibility of holding a summit of both heads of states, the Korean Central Telegram Agency reported.

“Kim Jong-un exchanged ideas over de-escalating military tension in the Korean peninsula, dialogue and multilateral contacts and activation of cooperation and exchanges,” the agency said.

The South Korean president’s envoys and the North Korean leader held the meeting in a “sincere environment”.

Kim Jong-un has agreed to hold a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The South Korean delegation arrived in the North on March 5 and included 10 high ranking officials, including the chief of the national intelligence service and national security advisor to the South Korean president.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan