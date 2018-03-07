LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-03-18

LONDON, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.68% to $2155.00, copper price up by 1.71% to $7004.00, lead price up by 0.08% to $2438.00, nickel price up by 1.68% to $13580.00, tin price down by 0.35% to $21455.00, zinc price up by 0.85% to $3329.00, molybdenum price up by 12.50% to $18000.00, cobalt price up by 3.41% to $83500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.